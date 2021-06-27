A Newark man is hospitalized after his car was hit during a 3-vehicle crash in Kent County that left a Maryland man dead.
The Maryland man's car crossed the median on State Route 1 near Exit 88 in Little Heaven shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday, Delaware State Police said.
The car then hit 2 northbound vehicles--it first slammed into the side of an SUV, tearing the left rear wheel off, then hit the Newark man's car in an offset head-on collision.
The Maryland man, who wasn't wearing a seatbelt, was taken to Bayhealth Kent General Hospital and pronounced dead there.
The Newark man was buckled up, but had to be admitted to Kent General to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the SUV, a 25-year-old Lincoln man, wasn't hurt in the crash, which shut down State Route 1 at the scene for roughly 5 hours.