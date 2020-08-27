A 61-year-old man from Rehoboth is in critical condition after Delaware State Police said his vehicle was struck by a driver who was charged with a 5th offense DUI.
Police said the 61-year-old man's SUV was driving north on Route 1 north of Holland Glade Road in Midway when a vehicle being driven by William Williams of Edgewood, Maryland hit the rear of the SUV.
The SUV then went across the southbound lanes before hitting a curb.
The other vehicle continued north, sopping in the center lane.
The 61-year-old man was transported by helicopter to a local hospital with critical injuries. One passenger was transported by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries, another passenger refused treatment.
Williams was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries, when police learned he had four previous DUI convictions.
Williams was charged with:
- 5th Offense DUI (felony)
- Vehicular Assault First Degree (felony)
- Vehicular Assault Second Degree
- Failure to have Required Insurance
- Driving Vehicle at Unreasonable Speed
- Inattentive Driving
He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $30,002 cash bond.
Route 1 Northbound was closed for about three hours due to the investigation.