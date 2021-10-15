A Maryland man is dead after his motorcycle was involved in a crash Friday afternoon west of Dover.
Delaware State Police said the 25-year-old was travelling east on Route 8 near Nault Road, when he approached a car looking to make a left-hand turn at the intersection.
Police said the motorcyclist laid down his bike on its side, but both motorcyclist and its driver both struck the car.
The Henderson, Maryland man was taken to Bayhealth Kent General where he was pronounced dead.
The driver of the other vehicle was uninjured.
Route 8 was closed for about three hours while the Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated.