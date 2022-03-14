A 23-year-old Maryland man wanted in connection to an October 2020 murder was arrested in Dover Saturday, city authorities announced Monday.
According to Dover Police, Ryshon Kelly was located at the Relax Inn at 640 South DuPont Highway. Dover officers and members of the US Marshals First State Fugitive Task Force, with assistance by the USMS Capital Area Regional Task Force, executed a search warrant there at 8:15 a.m. on March 12, 2022, and took Kelly into custody.
Kelly was wanted in connection to a murder committed in Dorchester County. He was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution pending extradition to Maryland.