A pair from Maryland has been charged with stealing tires and rims from a Newark car dealership back in late March, city authorities announced Friday.
According to Newark Police, Jeremy Johnson, 34, and Jaime Marshall, 36. both of Elkton, twice stole four rims and tires overnight from a car dealership in the 200 block of East Cleveland Avenue on March 24, 2020, and March 28. They damaged a vehicle the second time, dropping the vehicle to the ground after removing the items, authorities said.
After identifying a suspect vehicle thanks to video surveillance, police said they linked the vehicle to a person selling the tires online via Facebook. Police located the suspect vehicle on April 2, occupied by both suspects, while it was parked in an industrial park in Delaware State Police jurisdiction. The pair was arrested and turned over to Newark Police.
Marshall was found to have a no-contact order with Johnson due to a previous incident.
They were each charged with two counts theft over $1,500 and second-degree conspiracy. Johnson was additionally charged with criminal mischief, while Marshall was additionally charged with breach of release. They were each released on $4,100 unsecured bond.