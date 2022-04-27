A drug ring funneling coke, heroin, and meth into Maryland's Eastern Shore and parts of Delaware has been dismantled.
Maryland State Police say a lengthy investigation has led to the indictment of nine Maryland residents on drug charges.
Police believe the organization distributed large amount of cocaine, fentanyl opioids, heroin, marijuana and methamphetamines in Caroline and Dorchester counties and parts of Delaware.
Eleven search warrants yielded over 35 pounds of cocaine, about five pounds of a heroin/fentanyl mix, 12 pounds of crystal meth, 170 pounds of pot, and nearly three dozen weapons.
Law enforcement officials say it was enough fentanyl to kill a quarter million people.
The investigation spanned a couple of years and was initiated by the Caroline County Drug Task Force.