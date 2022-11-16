Delaware was the first state after Nevada to adopt single-game sports wagering in 2018, but will soon be surrounded by states taking those wagers online.
Pennsylvania and New Jersey already allow sports wagers on mobile and desktop devices, and a Maryland commission paved the path for 10 companies to begin setting up operations in the Free State.
"To reach this point, we have had to overcome countless legal, political, and bureaucratic delays that threatened to push back the launch past the Super Bowl next year," Gov. Larry Hogan (R) said in a statement released earlier this week.
"It was completely unacceptable to me, and we spent months pressing for decisive action. Thanks to those efforts, and after repeated interventions by our administration, we now anticipate the launch of mobile sports betting this month, and we are cautiously optimistic that it will be in time for Thanksgiving."
The 10 locations in Maryland include ones controlled by Caesars Sportsbook, DraftKings and BetMGM.
Sports wagering is already permitted at several Maryland casinos, including Ocean Downs outside of Ocean City and Hollywood Casino in Perryville.
Maryland's sports wagering profits are directed towards education programs, where Delaware's goes to a combination of the Delaware General Fund and the racetracks connected to Delaware's three casinos.
In 2021 in Delaware, $89 million was spent on sports wagering, which is only offered in person at Delaware Park, Harrington Raceway, and Bally's Dover (formerly Dover Downs), with the state collecting $11.3 million.
Half of that money went to the state, 40.1% to the three track commissions, while 9.9% ($1.1 million) went to increase purses at the three tracks, which each face competition from neighboring states.
The Maryland Sports Wagering Application Review Commission considered a May 2022 projection from Eilers & Krejcik Gaming that said Maryland could gross $178 million from the first year, a number that would rise to $548 million by 2027, with potentially $100 million in tax revenue.
Legalized mobile sports wagering in Delaware was signed by Governor Carney in 2018, just two months after he made the first in-person bet, but at this point, no one has stepped forward to offer an app for Delawareans to use within Delaware.
Delaware was quick to get into sports wagering space, although New Jersey quickly took away Delaware's east-coast exclusivity, and Delaware has not shown the same appetite to get into the online space.
Instead, Delawareans looking to legally make sports wagers without going to a casino will soon be able to do so at any of Delaware's neighbors.
Information from the Associated Press was used in this report