Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced Wednesday the state’s first death due to novel coronavirus COVID-19.
According to a statement from the governor, the patient was a Prince George’s County resident in his 60s, who suffered from an underlying medical condition.
“It is with profound sadness that I announce the first death in Maryland as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. I ask all Marylanders to join me in praying for his family and loved ones during this difficult time. As we pray for his loved ones, I ask that we continue to pray for each other, for our state, and for our nation as we face this crisis together. We must use every possible resource at every level of government to save lives and keep people safe,” Hogan said in the statement.
At least 85 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Maryland.