Maryland State Police are investigating a nighttime crash in Ocean City involving a 3-wheeled motorcycle and a police cruiser.
A trooper, who was assisting Ocean City police with traffic patrols during "Bike Week", tried to pull over a car at Philadelphia Avenue and 12th Street when the motorcycle turned left in front of the squad car, police said.
The man and woman on the motorcycle are being treated at Christiana Hospital for their injuries.
The trooper was treated at a local hospital and released.