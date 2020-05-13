Maryland’s stay-at-home order will be lifted this Friday at 5 p.m. ET, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said Wednesday.
Hogan announced Maryland will instead be under a “Safer-at-Home” public health advisory.
Under this new advisory, Hogan said retail stores may open with 50% capacity, manufacturing operations may resume, barber shops and hair salons may open with 50% capacity by appointment only and churches can begin to hold religious services again either outside or indoors with 50% capacity.
Hogan advised proper precautions, such as masks and social distancing, must still be practiced.
Montgomery & Prince Georges Counties near the Washington D.C. Metro have both indicated they will hold back, as they have the highest COVID-19 rates in Maryland, and Governor Hogan indicated they are one of the biggest hotspots in the country.
Delaware's stay-at home order, which began March 24, remains in effect. The state also has a ban on out-of-state travelers. Aside from essential personnel and those simply passing through, anyone entering Delaware is ordered to quarantine for 14 days.