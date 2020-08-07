A Maryland State trooper was injured during the pursuit of a reportedly stolen vehicle that blew through Delaware and into New Jersey Friday morning, August 7, 2020.
Maryland State Police say their officer was injured when his cruiser was 'struck and crashed during a pursuit' on northbound I-95 near the Route 155 overpass in Havre de Grace.
The trooper was airlifted from the scene by a Maryland State Police helicopter.
There's been no update on his condition.
Following the crash, Maryland units continued chasing the suspect vehicle through Cecil County and into New Castle County at a high rate of speed.
Delaware State Police picked up the pursuit but were quickly called off due to the excessive speeds.
The suspect vehicle was reportedly traveling over 100 miles an hour and was last seen going over the Delaware Memorial Bridge into New Jersey.