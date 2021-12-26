Maryland State Police are investigating what they're calling the suspicious death of an Eastern Shore woman.
Marta Menna, 33, was pronounced dead by EMS personnel outside her home on Howell Point Road in Trappe, Maryland, around 6:15 a.m. Christmas morning, police said.
Troopers were called to the home, where they found Menna suffering from a gunshot wound.
Her body was turned over to the medical examiner for an autopsy, and the Maryland State Police homicide unit believes there's no threat to the public.
Police are asking anyone with information to call Maryland State Police at their Easton Barracks at 410.822.3101. Calls may remain confidential.