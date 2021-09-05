Maryland State Police hope you can help them find a Cecil County woman who's been missing since Saturday morning.
21-year-old Frances Di Ienno of Elkton was wearing a zip-front hoodie, leggings and slip-on sneakers when she left her home around 2:30 a.m., police said.
Video obtained by police shows Di Ienno was carrying a flashlight and walking toward a nearby wooded area.
Di Ienno's mother said she last saw her daughter at about 10:30 p.m. Friday--she reported her daughter missing at about 8 a.m. Saturday.
A search of the woods turned up nothing.
Anyone who knows where Di Ienno is can call the Maryland State Police North East barracks at 410.996.7800.