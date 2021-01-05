A 40-yer-old Maryland woman was arrested in connection to the burglary of a Newark business in September, city authorities announced Tuesday.
According to Newark Police, Kristy Barbato, 40, of Elkton--also known as Kristy Jones with a last known address in Townsend--was pulled over along Elkton Road on January 5, 2021, and initially gave police a false name.
Further investigation revealed Barbato's true identity, and police took her into custody in connection to a burglary on September 5, 2020, in the 1200 block of Old Coochs Bridge Road, where authorities said she was seen on surveillance footage entering a business with a male suspect using force. A witness identified Barbato, police said.
Barbato was charged with third-degree burglary, second-degree conspiracy, theft under $1,500, criminal mischief, and criminal impersonation. She was also found to have outstanding warrants with Delaware State Police, New Castle County Police, and multiple capias from Delaware courts. She was committed to the Delores J. Baylor Women's Correctional Institution in lieu of $5,600 secured bond.