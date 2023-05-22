A Maryland woman is dead after she was involved in a crash involving a dump truck near Glasgow Monday morning.
Delaware State Police said the crash happened at 9:33 a.m. on May 22, 2023, when a dump truck began to slow for the traffic light along Eastbound Route 40 (Pulaski Highway) near Delaware State Police Troop 2, but the preceding vehicle did not slow down.
The Sonata being driven by the 31-year-old woman from North East, Maryland then crashed into the back of the dump truck.
She was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Her identity has not yet been released.
The dump truck driver was uninjured.
Route 40 was reduced to a single lane for two hours for the investigation of the crash.