A 35-year-old Maryland woman was identified Thursday as the victim who died in a crash near Dover Tuesday, Delaware State Police announced.
According to authorities, Caprice Y. Johnson, of Perryville, was operating a Mazda 3 along Bay Road near Route 1 when she was she was involved in a head-on collision with a Nissan Murano being operated by a 39-year-old Manheim, Pennsylvania, woman.
The driver of the Murano was taken to Christiana Hospital in serious condition.
The crash remained under investigation.