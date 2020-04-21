The City of Wilmington, the Food Bank of Delaware and the owners of a Wilmington grocery store teamed up to distribute masks and food to hundreds of city residents on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
3rd District City Councilwoman Zanthia Oliver said the effort with Mindy and John Kim from the Brown Bag Deli and Grocery store at 9th and Walnut streets started out as just giving out the masks for protection against coronavirus.
"I just wanted to show the community that we know it's serious and they're not forgotten," said Oliver, who was left holding just a handful of masks.
"We had eight hundred of these masks and this is what we're down to, so you figure we had eight hundred people out here."
The Food Bank of Delaware then joined the effort with a food distribution. That line of people wound around the block, red marks on the sidewalk marking six foot social distancing increments.
Oliver's civic activist brother Norman Oliver said underlying health conditions are just one reason the coronavirus has hit minority populations especially hard.
"They have hypertension, high blood pressure, they have sugar [diabetes], they have heart disease, they usually have more things going on than other communities and plus low-income food distribution, the disparity is big."
Oliver said some in African-American neighborhoods are still not adhering to social distancing and there needs to be more education in the community about the dangers of the virus.
He'd also like to see intensive testing in some of the city's more impoverished neighborhoods before the state begins to reopen.