A new mandate went into effect at 8 a.m. Tuesday requiring Delawareans to wear masks or face coverings in public places like the grocery store and the pharmacy--places where social distancing can be difficult.
"This is really to protect their safety as well as protect others," Dr. Kara Odom Walker, Delaware Department of Health and Social Services secretar, told WDEL's Del-AWARE. "We want to behave as if anyone around us may have coronavirus and could possibly give it to someone else."
Masks are not recommended for children under age 2, due to suffocation risk. Neither children ages 3-12 nor those with medical conditions are required to wear masks or face coverings. The governor's order does not require that those with medical conditions be forced to produce documentation.
Maryland and Pennsylvania had previously implemented mask mandates, but Delaware held off. That's left many in the community questioning--why now? Odom Walker pointed to new evidence and science surrounding the virus.
"Certainly the thinking was at this point in time we know that the number of Delawareans who are positive and who don't necessarily have symptoms is growing, and we want to make sure that people are safe and protected."
"We also heard form many people who were worried when they're going out to essential businesses--that they were worried that they may be exposed--whether it's the grocery store or convenience stores--so this is just one more set of guidance that if people weren't doing it already, they can implement it as a mandatory thing to protect everyone.
The masks the average Delawareans should be using include cloth masks--not N95 respirators that are being reserved for health care workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Walker said the cloth face covering acts as a barrier.
"It's the same as our recommendations around please cover your cough. Make sure you're sneezing into a tissue and throwing it away, and washing your hands. Think of it in that way...you do have to make sure you're washing the mask after you use it."
"If you can make a mask at home with your bandana or scarf or a T-shirt, we want you to do that, and go outside, and there are lots of how-to videos on how to use them, low-cost options, you don't have to go out and buy anything special just to go out and cover your face."
Odom Walker acknowledges it's important to remember not to touch your face.
"We do know that people tend to touch their face more when they have something uncomfortable like a mask on--so be cautious when you're using it...please, please wash your hands still, use hand sanitizer, and be cautious--don't go out unless you have to."
The state health secretary said Delawareans should expect masks to be a part of the "new normal" for quite awhile.
"We really need to think about all of these precautions as our new normal until there is a cure, until there is a vaccine, until enough people have been exposed, and we know how to make sure that people are staying healthy and not needing hospitalizations or ventilator use."