University of Delaware students heading back to campus should pack a mask.
As classes are set to begin next week, the school has announced face masks will be required in all classrooms, labs, and on all UD transportation.
The mask mandate will be in effect for the first two weeks of the semester, ending on September 9, 2022.
Masks will also be required for people who are exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, have tested positive for COVID-19 within the past 10 days or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.
Masks continue to be required in all healthcare and clinical spaces as well as the childrens’ campus.
School officials said KN95 and surgical masks will be available on campus.