Mask mandates that have long remained in some of Delaware's most public institutions are expiring this week following new federal guidance.
With the revised guidance provided by the Centers for Disease Control, the Delaware Judiciary announced Monday it would allow its mask policy to lapse on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.
Both staff and members of the public will be permitted to enter Delaware Court facilities without face coverings as the facilities in New Castle County are rated low risk and facilities in Kent and Sussex counties are rated medium risk. A mandatory testing program for unvaccinated employees in those locations is also being discontinued.
"It is important to note that we will continue to monitor the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, and we will not hesitate to change course if needed to protect everyone from serious illness," said Delaware Supreme Court Chief Justice Collins J. Seitz Jr. "Thank you for your patience as we have navigated together this unprecedented public health crisis."
The current mandate had been in effect since August 16, 2021.
Also on Monday, Gov. John Carney announced the retirement of a mask mandate on all State of Delaware schools kindergarten through 12th grade at the end of the day Tuesday, March 1, 2022, following the same CDC guidance.
At 6 p.m. on Tuesday, masks will no longer be required in child care or educational facilities, or on buses, while vaccine and testing requirements were announced to expire at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, February 28, 2022.
"There are a lot of reasons to be optimistic about where we’re headed," said Carney. "Over the last month, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have fallen dramatically, and we are clearly moving into a new phase of this pandemic. Today’s announcement is consistent with new guidance from the CDC. And it’s consistent with the latest thinking from Delaware’s experts at the Division of Public Health. Delawareans who want to continue wearing a mask - including children in our schools - should be supported and encouraged to do so, even as we move into this new phase. We’ll also continue to encourage all eligible Delawareans to get up to date on their COVID-19 vaccinations."
The State of Emergency issued in Delaware will also expire on Tuesday, replaced by a "narrower" Public Health Emergency Order. The governor had previously announced the mask mandates at schools would expire on Thursday, March 31, 2022.