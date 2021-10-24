Dover police are looking for two masked men who stole a car and other belongings from another man in a gym parking lot.
The suspects, who were wearing ski masks, confronted their victim in the parking lot of Planet Fitness on North State Street around 11:45 p.m. Saturday, October 23, 2021, police said.
One of the robbers held a gun on the victim, and both demanded his property.
One suspect took the victim's wallet, car keys, jewelry and cell phone, and when the victim ran inside to call the cops, the suspects drove off in his car, a black 2019 Honda Accord with Maryland license number 1DW9276.
Anyone with information on the holdup can call Dover police at 302.736.7111.
Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800.TIP.3333.