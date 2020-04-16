While many states have strongly suggested wearing masks in public, Maryland is joining others in requiring them in certain situations.
Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced Wednesday that anyone riding public transportation, or going into a store or restaurant would have to have a face covering effective at 7 a.m. Saturday, April 18, 2020.
In addition, Maryland's businesses and restaurants are expected to help with social distancing by creating 6-foot spacing markers for queues, plus ways to help customers sanitize their hands or shopping carts.
Anyone violating the order in Maryland could be found guilty of a misdemeanor, punishable by up to a year in prison and/or a $5,000 fine.
Delaware has not added mandatory face coverings to its restrictions, although Delaware businesses are required to have the social distancing markings in place.