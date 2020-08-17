It's happened to most of us at least once--we smile at someone in the grocery store or crossing paths just about anywhere, we smile, and then realize disappointingly, oh, they can't see it.
The mask-wearing and social distancing requirements tied to the COVID-19 pandemic has made our interactions a lot less personable. But for people who are deaf or have other communication challenges, it's even harder.
"I think for anyone who reads lips, and I think we've all found out now that masks are in place, we all read lips more than we think we do as far as talking with people, being able to see their mouth and see facial expressions and everything," said Barbara Vogt, an administrative assistant to the dean of the College of Health Sciences at the University of Delaware.
In discussions with clinic directors about what they'd need to reopen, one suggested a "mask with a window." After something she saw on YouTube inspired her, Vogt went from assistant to the dean to product creator.
"She mentioned it in one of our weekly Zoom meetings...and I happened to say that I had been making masks at home, just regular ones, and had that very morning had seen a video with a picture of a mask with a window."
She gave it a try and was able to make it herself. Now, the university's Innovation Health & Design Lab is making them too.
"We started out for the speech lab," she said. "News travels fast, and the early learning center heard about them...so they could use them for their people to start up."
It turns out kids love the clear masks too.
"Because little children are very afraid of people with masks, so I think that might have been one of the reasons they wanted to have them," she said. "Because they needed them, they wiped out my supply that I was accumulating for the speech lab."
Innovation lab seamstress Rebecca Moy, a 2019 fashion apparel design graduate, is also helping make the masks.
"You can kind of have a little bit more of a personal connection. You don't look as scary or you don't seem as intimidating to someone, so for kids, it's great because they can see your smile, and you can use kid-friendly fabrics and different things to liven it up a little bit more," Moy said.
Before she started making these, Moy didn't realize how much of a need there was for this kind of product.
"It is nice to know that this will go and help people, who may have hearing impairments or need to read lips in order to understand what you're saying. Where these, yeah, they're making a difference because everyone needs them at this point, but to know that these are helping those who struggle a little bit more than the rest of us, it's a nice feeling," she said.