"It was a match made in heaven."
RT Custer, a Reading, Pennsylvania native owns Vortic Watch Company in Fort Collins, Colorado. He stumbled across the Veterans Watchmaker Initiative (VWI) in Odessa a few years ago and wanted to forge a partnership.
"We make a watch that we call the 'military edition' and we basically salvage old pocket watches and turn them into wrist watches, and I needed help doing the restoration on the antique movements that we use," he said. "What better way to honor a military watch than have part of the proceeds go to a veterans organization?"
Custer, who studied industrial engineering at Penn State, set out to make watches in America again, beginning with a Kickstarter campaign.
"I wanted figure out how to make a watch in the United States. Most watches are made in Switzerland or China at this point, and my business partner Tyler and I said 'I wonder why we can't make it here,' and that was almost seven years ago...we've sold every watch we've made since."
Custer signed a jumbo check in the amount of $25,000 for VWI, which is being used to construct a new student center on VWI's campus in Odessa, where Cannan said students will be doing work for Bulova Corporation and Custer's company too.
"We're going to be doing repair work of watches for customers, and that's going to help support the project," said Sam Cannan, founder of VWI. "It's actually going to be our first revenue-producing stream."
"They're going to love it. They're going to have a full complement of equipment, they're going to have parts available, and this work can come from all over the country, probably all over the world," said Cannan.
In a surprise move Monday, August 24, 2020, VWI dedicated the new service center to Custer, with a plaque bearing his name.
"I didn't expect any of this, didn't ask for any of this, just wanted to help," said Custer, who was shocked to unveil the plaque from its patriotic wrapping.
The student service center is being built on on property adjacent to VWI's existing facility with a $30,000 donation from M&T Bank.
"[It's] just a small part that we can do to give back to those of you, who have given so much for so many," said Randy Kunkle, Vice President, regional CRA officer for M&T Bank.
VWI also hopes to use the historic home, known as 'Biddle House' as a residence for four or five veteran students from out-of-town that will include a fully wheel-chair accessible apartment. The next class of VWI students hails from Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Arkansas, Maine, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. Cannan hopes they can get to work in about two months when construction on the new building is slated to be complete.
"Every year, we're going to do the same thing. So hopefully, I can do $25,000 or more every single year," said Custer.