New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer has announced he's running for Governor of the State of Delaware.
Meyer spoke live on Tuesday morning, June 6, 2023, with WDEL's Pete MacArthur about his political plans.
Meyer is in his second term as New Castle County Executive.
His campaign is touting his accomplishments as county executive including a program that taught children to code, establishment of the Hope Center to assist the county's homeless, and monitoring sewage as a way of tracking COVID.
Meyer previously served as a diplomat in Iraq where he was embedded with the U.S. Army.
Prior to his election as county executive Meyer was a public school teacher.