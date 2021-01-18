41 Delaware high school football players have been honored with the 2020 Maxwell Football Club Mini Max High School Award for leading their schools on the field, in the classroom, and in the community.
Each Delaware high school was offered the opportunity to nominate one player for the award, and each will become a finalist for the Delaware High School Player of the Year, which will be announced on January 25, 2021.
The Delaware winner will then be pitted against counterparts from Eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey for the Jim Henry Award as the Outstanding Player in the Tri-State Region.
In traditional years, the Jim Henry Award winner would go to the Maxwell Football Club's annual banquet in Atlantic City, where they would be honored along side the NFL Player and Coach of the Year, and the College Football Player of the Year.
Delaware has never had a high school player claim the Jim Henry Award, although former Blue Hen QB Pat Devlin and LB Dan Connor have claimed the trophy.
The 2020 Maxwell Football Club Mini Max Winners are:
- Anthony Lockett - A.I. duPont
- Warren Grooms, Jr. - Appoquinimink
- Sanjay Long - Archmere
- Jordan Sanders - Brandywine
- Tremere Woodlin - Caesar Rodney
- Jaden Davis - Cape Henlopen
- Peyton Biscoe - Caravel
- Jerry Lu - Wilmington Charter
- Aaron Woody, Jr. - Christiana
- Cameren Smith - Concord
- Ja'Teir Berkley-Osborne - Concrad
- Noah Cillo - Delaware Military Academy
- Caden Johnson - Delcastle
- Garrett Wright - Delmar
- Amir Beverly - First State Military Academy
- Tabori Wright - Glasgow
- Mike Brock - Howard
- River Vickers - Indian River
- Kendall Smith, Jr. - Lake Forest
- Cameron Pusey - Laurel
- Benjamin Martin, III - Middletown
- Marquis Gillis - Milford
- Tyler Henning - Mount Pleasant
- Tyran Rice - Newark
- C.J. Henry - Hodgson
- Brian Scott-Hill - Polytech
- Brandon Anderson - Red Lion
- Jack Palmer - Saint Mark's
- Joe Montooth - Salesianum
- Sihon Evans - Seaford
- Aidan Sanchez - Smyrna
- Andrew Spychalski - Saint Elizabeth
- Nyaire Wilson - St. Georges
- Phillip Stratton - Sussex Central
- Conor Ellingsworth - Sussex Tech
- Carlton O'Connor - Dickinson
- Keith Webb - McKean
- Emmett Simpler - Tower Hill
- Emmanuel Ayala - William Penn
- Patrick McKenzie - Friends
- Michael Plummer - Woodbridge