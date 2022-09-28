The impact of the work-from-home shift, efforts to bring in more residents, and public safety accomplishments and challenges were addressed by Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki Wednesday at the New Castle County Chamber of Commerce Policy Makers Luncheon.
Purzycki said the city is still calculating how much the shift to working remotely is affecting wage tax collections. Losses of $4-million have been projected.
"I think it changes the culture too. All of a sudden the working culture changed, the dynamic of people coming into the city and working begins to change," Purzycki said. "We're concerned with it. We're watching it. There's not a lot we can do except make our city as attractive as possible for people to live here and work here and come visit."
Purzycki also said violent crime has dropped "precipitously" - down 50% from last year, but also down in each year over five years. Purzycki also told the audience that one of the most difficult things about being mayor is learning about teenagers who target or even kill other teenagers. He added that this is not just a problem in Wilmington, but "an American problem."
In response to a question, Purzycki said the city will also look at ways to improve reentry services for people leaving the correctional system and reentering society.