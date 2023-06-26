Delaware State Senator Sarah McBride, the first openly transgender state senator in American history, has announced she's running for Congress.
McBride on Monday morning, June 26, 2023, announced she's campaigning for the U.S. House of Representatives seat currently held by Lisa Blunt Rochester.
Blunt Rochester has announced plans to run for U.S. Senate.
The political chain of events started when current Senator Tom Carper announced he would retire at the end of his current term in 2024.
McBride won her first term to the Delaware Senate in November, 2020.