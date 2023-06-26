Wilmington, DE (19810)

Today

Partly cloudy early followed by strong thunderstorms this afternoon. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. High 86F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely - possibly strong, especially this evening. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.