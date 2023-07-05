Democrat Sarah McBride has been fighting for social issues that she believes in since her beginnings in college almost 10 years ago -- when she very publicly came out.
McBride has been openly transgender in nearly the entirety of her career, making waves in the political and social scene.
However, while she spoke with CNN's Jake Tapper, she highlighted that while she is trans, that is not what her campaign for House Representative for Delaware platform is about.
"I'm not running to be the LGBTQ member of Congress from Delaware or the first transgender member of Congress," McBride says. "I'm running to be Delaware's member of Congress, focused on making progress on all of the issues that matter to Delawareans of every background."
McBride says that not everyone will support her, but she wants to make changes for the individuals in marginalized groups that feel like they don't have a voice in society.
She says connects with the voiceless because she knows what it's like to feel unheard and unseen, and she's running for the office with the hopes that no one will continue to feel that way.
"I know what it's like to feel like your government doesn't have your back," McBride says. "Whether you understand what it's like to be me [or not], you don't have to understand me for me to fight for you."
McBride has pointed out that while she knows that she is creating more representation of LGBT+ people on a national scale, her goals aren't just about the things that will benefit her or those she might relate to.
"In order for our democracy to work, it has to include all of us, so I'm proud of who I am," she says. "This campaign, though, isn't about making history. It's about making a difference about all the issues that matter."
McBride's main goals for her campaign are to address issues like education, gun violence, and reproductive rights -- all things that she has pushed for since taking her role as a Senator in November 2020.