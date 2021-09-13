State Auditor Kathy McGuiness has instituted the Gray Fox Initiative, a digital tool to help turn more citizens into fiscal watchdogs with more than $1 billion in American Rescue Plan funds set to arrive in Delaware, and now she's taking the show on the road to provide more exposure for the effort.
"These are transparency town halls," McGuiness told Peter MacArthur on WDEL's Del-AWARE recently. "This is the second mass of unprecedented amount of funds coming our way [following the CARES Act,] but this time they go directly to the towns and the cities, they still go to city agencies and school districts."
Delaware will receive $1.25 billion in ARP funding, ad the state has a few years to find ways to spend the money, but McGuiness wants citizens to monitor where their own towns and cities invest, and then compare that data to neighboring locales.
She created grayfox.delaware.gov to help interested parties do just that. Residents will be able to visit the site and see exactly how the money is being spent in a given area. However, providing the auditor's office with information regarding how the money is being spent is purely voluntary on the part of each local government.
"We're able to gather the information and download it when it's on the state budgeting system. However, it's voluntarily for the counties, the cities, and the towns," McGuiness said. "Although we do have many in the pipeline that are voluntarily going to enter their data once a week, to show this is how the money is being spent--the monies come in, this is how your municipality, your town, your area, your school is spending the money, and how it will affect you. These town halls are an opportunity for elected officials and citizens to come in, to ask questions. We'll have our specialist team that's going to be there to do our best to answer questions."
McGuiness stressed this was not an effort to try and sway any decision on how the funds are being spent, as they have the right to choose where they make investments. Instead, she hopes buy providing more access to data on how every town is spending ARP funds, it will inspire more effective uses statewide--which is why McGuiness would like to see more elected officials sign on to provide the information voluntarily.
"We are not judging how folks will be spending the money," McGuiness said. "We're not telling people how to spend money. What we're doing is providing this resource to be able to do this in an open, a transparent, and accountable way."
Currently, the following town halls are scheduled for the following locations:
- Sept. 20, 2021 - 6 to 8 p.m. - at Rehoboth Beach Convention Center, 229 Rehoboth Ave, Rehoboth Beach
- Sept. 29, 2021 - 6 to 8 p.m. - at Dover High School, 1 Dover High Drive, Dover
- Oct. 18, 2021 - 6 to 8 p.m. - at Newark Executive Banquet and Conference Center, 205 Executive Drive, Newark
- Oct. 25, 2021 - 6 to 8 p.m. - at Delaware Technical Community College-Owens Campus, 21779 College Drive, Georgetown
A Wilmington town hall will also be held, and the office is looking for a sufficient location for the event. McGuiness encouraged all citizens to attend, and for them to encourage their elected officials to attend as well.