State Auditor Kathy McGuiness turned herself into authorities at the New Castle County Courthouse Tuesday one day after she was indicted by a grand jury on charges of felony theft and witness intimidation as well as misdemeanor charges of official misconduct.
McGuiness, who was inside the courthouse, pleaded not guilty to all counts in a virtual court proceeding. She did not speak during the proceeding.
Neither she nor her attorney Steve Wood commented upon entering or exiting the courthouse around lunchtime on October 12, 2021.
An 11-page indictment unveiled Monday accuses McGuiness, a Democrat and former Rehoboth Beach City Commissioner, of structuring state contracts to avoid public scrutiny and practicing nepotism in the hiring of her then-teenage daughter and her daughter's friend, at the expense of someone else's job. When confronted by staffers, Attorney General Kathy Jennings said McGuiness engaged in a pattern of surveillance and intimidation. Jennings added the indictment was granted following a year-long investigation that included a dozen whistleblowers.
In a statement, McGuiness, through her attorney, denied the claims, saying all contracts were legal and that hiring family members isn't against state law. He called the witness intimidation claim "pure fiction" spun by former employees "with an axe to grind."
During Tuesday's Zoom proceedings, a judge denied prosecutors' request that McGuiness not discuss the case with her college-age daughter, who they called an "unindicted co-conspirator" and "witness" in the case.
"This is a fairly traumatic event in the lives of both of them and to say to a mother 'you may not talk to your young daughter' about probably the most traumatic event that has occurred for either of them in their lives is unnecessary and inhumane. It's also unworkable," said Wood during the virtual proceeding. "My client is free to talk about this case, with for instance her husband, and to then say, 'we can't do it when the daughter is in the room'...just adds a wholly unnecessary layer of unreality and trauma to the household."
He added the nature of this kind of request would typically only apply in cases of domestic violence.
The judge agreed with Wood's request.
"With respect to the daughter, I am very persuaded by the defendant's argument that this is traumatic. I'm also persuaded that whatever order I enter probably wouldn't be realistic with respect to this issue, so I am not going to accept the state's condition that there be no contact with Ms. McGuiness' daughter," he said.
Bail was set at $50,000 unsecured.
Read the full indictment: