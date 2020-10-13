A Red Clay Consolidated School District educator is chosen as Delaware's 2021 Teacher of the Year.
Kim Stock is an English and English as a second language teacher at McKean High School. She has more than 13 years of teaching experience and also serves as a Red Clay Diversity Champion.
"I am so greatly humbled," she said in an emotional speech Tuesday night.
Stock thanked her students, colleagues, and family who supported and believed in her even when she didn't believe in herself.
"Without you, this would not have been possible," she said. "Thank you for teaching me how to be better... I come from a family of teachers and nurses. My parents have always taught us about the gift of service, my family was my first teacher of what it meant to love and accept those who do not look like you, and the importance of listening, and disagreeing, and loving each other anyways. We can all learn something from the Stock family."
Stock said while the 20 teachers of the year haven't met, they will combine together to further the educational mission.
"Together we will use our voices and position on behalf of all of our fellow teachers and students. This is your victory. To everyone listening tonight, please know that teachers and students need your help, support, grace, and prayers. This has been a difficult year embarked with loss, but you have 20 Delaware District Teachers of the Year to help provide perspective on our schools, educators, and students, because we are the ones with our boots on the ground."
Stock added that she plans to advocate for ESL education programs.
"To our English learner teachers and students, rest assured that your students matter. This year, every educator and decision maker in Delaware will understand why our EL's deserve equitable funding at every opportunity out there."
After serving as Teacher of the Year, in 2020, pre-K teacher at the Colonial Early Education Association Rebecca Vitelli remarked on her journey and said her heart is bursting for Stock whose journey lies ahead.
"Never underestimate your impact. I cannot wait to follow your adventures, your upcoming year will be challenging, transformative, exhausting, and rewarding. Embrace every moment and document it; follow your heart and your passion, and I know without a doubt, quoting Hamilton: 'you'll blow us all away.'"
She also offered support and advice to all educators who are facing challenging times teaching during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It's evident that strong connections must be at the forefront of what we do. 2020 has truly shown that high-quality education involves the entire community...during these uncertain times let us continue to teach and lead with empath and unity, and perhaps, most importantly give ourselves the same love and consideration you're going to others. Take some deep breaths as we model what it means to be human...to struggle and to make mistakes, and to persevere," Vitelli said.
"Advocate for the change you want to see. Educators' voice has never been more essential, ad we have so much work to do...the world needs teachers," said Vitelli.
Stock was selected from among 20 nominees and will compete for the national Teacher of the Year.