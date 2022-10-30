A Maryland man is in prison in Wilmington, charged with felony drug counts and several other offenses after he wouldn't pull his car over for a state trooper early Saturday morning.
Antwan Douglas ran the stop sign at the Pigeon Point Road/Lambson Lane intersection in New Castle, and kept driving when the trooper tried to pull him over, police said.
Douglas parked his car at the Best Night Inn at the entrance to Holloway Terrace and got out and ran, but troopers caught up to him and took him into custody.
A search turned up roughly 13 grams of crack cocaine on Douglas, who was booked into the Howard Young Prison on charges including crack possession with intent to deliver, resisting arrest and several traffic violations.