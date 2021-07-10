An Ocean Pines, Maryland man is out on bail, charged with causing and then leaving the scene of a 2-car crash in Odessa that killed an elderly woman.
25-year-old Luke Sichau was driving northbound in the right lane Route 1 near the exit for Route 299 around 3:15 Friday afternoon when his car moved into the occupied left lane, colliding with another car before Sichau drove off, Delaware State Police said.
The other car traveled into the median, slid into a guardrail and flipped onto its roof.
A 92-year-old Camden-Wyoming woman who'd been in the back seat and wasn't wearing a seatbelt was ejected from the second car--she was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver and his passenger were buckled up, and were treated for minor injuries and released from Christiana Care's Middletown Emergency Department.
Sichau turned himself in at Troop 9 in Odessa about 2 hours after the crash--he's charged with leaving the scene of a collision resulting in death and operation of a motor vehicle causing the death of another person.