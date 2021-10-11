A 20-year-old Maryland man has been charged with assaulting a female acquaintance with blunt objects, spraying her in the eyes with spray paint, and strangling her to the point of unconsciousness, then threw her down the stairs, all while threatening to kill her, Newark Police said Monday.
According to authorities, the victim was at an apartment in the 100 block of East Main Street with a man identified as Brandon Freyre, of Arnold, around 4 a.am. on Friday, October 8, 2021. She told police the pair began to argue, at which point Freyre struck her with blunt objects and sprayed her in the face with spray paint.
He threatened to kill her if she told police, authorities said, then strangled her until she was unconscious. After four hours of the ongoing ordeal, Freyre threw the victim down a flight of stairs, at which point she was able to escape.
The victim called police and was transported to an area hospital to receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. Freyre was discovered at his Newark apartment and was taken into custody without incident.
He was charged with second-degree kidnapping, second-degree assault, strangulation, terroristic threatening, third-degree assault, and criminal mischief. He was committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in lieu of $38,100 cash bond.