A Maryland man is in custody after allegedly shooting another man to death in Dover back in October.
Deon'te Reaves shot the other man after the two fought on David Hall Road in Rodney Village on October 2, 2020, Delaware State Police said.
Troopers found the other man's body in a car, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators linked Reaves to the crime; he was charged with first-degree murder and felony firearms possession Friday.
Reaves is being held at the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution.