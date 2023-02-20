A man who is already in custody in Maryland will face home improvement fraud charges in Delaware.
Delaware State Police said Monday that an investigation determined that 32-year-old Michael Tyler Joseph of Maryland's Eastern Shore kept more than $23,000 that an Ocean View family paid him last year for work that was never performed. Construction was to begin in January 2022. The alleged victims went to DSP with the allegations in January 2023.
Police believe Joseph, who owned Elite Hardscapes LLC, may have operated under other company names as well. Anyone who suspects he or she may also be a victim of home improvement fraud, especially downstate, is asked to contact the State Police Troop 4 Financial Crimes Unit at 302-856-5850 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.