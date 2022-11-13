Maryland State Police are investigating a 2-car crash in Elkton that left 3 North East residents dead.
A 2014 Hyundai Genesis was traveling eastbound on Route 40 at a high rate of speed when it slammed into the passenger side of a 2010 Honda Civic around 7:10 Saturday night, police said.
The driver of the Honda was trying to turn left onto Old Elk Neck Road at the time.
The Hyundai's driver, Cameron Doucette, was pronounced dead at the scene, as were the Honda's occupants, Jessica and Nicholas Zeimer.
MSP's crash team is investigating the accident, which closed Route 40 at the scene for about 6 hours.