A water quality testing instrument producer based in Maryland is expanding into Newark, LaMotte Company officials announced Monday.
According to a release, the company chose the Pencader Corporate Center for a $3.3 million, 79,000 sq. ft. lab, office, and production space to meet its increasing manufacturing and research-and-development needs.
"We are working hard to make Delaware more competitive so that we can compete and win every day," said Gov. John Carney. "That means making sure we have the best environment so businesses like LaMotte Company can grow and thrive here in Delaware. We are excited for this expansion and the new jobs it will bring. This investment shows that Delaware remains in demand for manufacturing and innovative development."
The company plans to add 50 employees immediately, with a plan to bump that up to 100 within three years time. Positions would include skilled technicians, production line and warehouse workers, administrative positions, engineers, and chemists.
The company, based in Chestertown, was looking to place itself in closer proximity to "intellectual resources" available at the University of Delaware, and they intent to collaborate with UD's College of Engineering and Lerner College of Business to produce an internship-to-employee pipeline. The Delaware Technical Community College is also an enticing partnership for technician and manufacturing personnel, the organization said.
"We are thrilled to continue our expansion plans culminating in this investment in Delaware," said LaMotte President and CEO Scott Amsbaugh. "The Newark location is highly valuable for us given the skilled and educated local workforce and its proximity to global shipping hubs. This investment is critical in our capacity expansion to meet our customers’ growing demands for LaMotte’s products."
Delaware's Council on Economic Development is providing a performance-based grant of $190,440, while the Delaware Strategic Fund will provide $1.06 million through a Delaware Lab Space Grant.