A Wicomico County, Maryland woman is charged with shooting her husband to death Friday night.
55-year-old Sharon Kohlhoff gunned her 51-year-old husband Robert down as the couple argued at their Sharptown home around 10:30 p.m., Maryland State Police said.
Prior to the shooting, Sharon Kohlhoff called police and asked about getting a protective order against her husband, but police said she didn't ask for any other assistance.
Sharon Kohlhoff is in custody on first-degree murder, assault and weapons counts.