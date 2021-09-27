A medical technology company is expanding in Glasgow.
Siemens Healthineers plans to add 29,000 sq. ft. of space to its existing facility, Building 1, in Glasgow to support increased manufacturing. The company desires to make up to 20 new in vitro diagnostic assays and associated calibrator products, according to the Delaware Prosperity Partnership. To do this, they'll add new large-scale production and formulation process equipment that will enable the company to rely less on outsourcing and retain good-paying jobs in the Newark area, the Delaware Prosperity Partnership said.
Siemens is investing $32 million in its expansion. In exchange, the Council on Development Finance voted Monday, September 27, 2021 to give the company a $1.3 million retention grant and up to $690,000 in a Capital Expenditure Grant.
“The delivery of healthcare is evolving all over the world, including here in the United States. Expanding our operations in Delaware will allow us to better serve our customers and ultimately the patients they serve,” said Dr. Deepak Nath, President of Laboratory Diagnostics, Siemens Healthineers in a prepared statement. “We have proudly been part of this community for decades, and investing in advanced medical technology here in Delaware allows us to produce products for export and better secure our supply chain for the future, while creating or preserving high-wage jobs and benefitting the community.”
Siemens, which is one of New Castle County's largest private employers, employs 1,300 people full-time in Delaware, including 500 people in manufacturing.