The medical examiner’s office in Hennepin County, Minnesota, released a report that said George Floyd’s death was a homicide resulting from being restrained.
The statement said the cause of death is “cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restrain, and neck compression.”
It further added that Floyd died from experiencing a “cardiopulmonary arrest while being restrained by law enforcement officer(s).”
The American Heart Association described cardiopulmonary arrest as the abrupt loss of heart function.
The medical examiner’s office statement said Floyd had indications of heart disease including “arteriosclerotic and hypertensive heart disease,” as well as fentanyl intoxication and recent methamphetamine use.