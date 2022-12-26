While research shows more cardiac deaths occur on Christmas Day than any other day of the year, today isn't much better.
A new study published in the medical journal Circulation says December 26th follows close behind Christmas with January 1st the third worst day on average.
Experts say they can't pinpoint the exact reason for the increased number of fatal heart attacks during the holidays, but several factors likely play into the finding.
They say the holidays bring all sorts of disruptions to people's everyday routines and those can increase stress levels.
They also add that people are more likely to ignore warning signs like fatigue and shortness of breath out of fear of spoiling holiday plans.