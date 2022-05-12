Delaware State Police have charged a 72-year old New Castle woman with assault after they said she stabbed someone who attempted to throw her walker in the trash.
Troopers said Gloria Williams got into an argument with the 57-year old victim on Tuesday night at the Hollywood Motel on Route 13 over a suspected theft.
The argument escalated but the two were separated.
Police said that's when the victim attempted to throw Williams' walker into a dumpster.
Williams pulled a knife and stabbed the victim, who was treated at the hospital for a non-life threatening injury.
Williams is being held at Baylor Women's Correctional Institution on $30,000 bond.