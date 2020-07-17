Voters in the Red Clay Consolidated School District are heading to the polls next week to elect two board members to five-year terms after the election was twice delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"If you look at the last seven to 10 years, and you see the turnout in school board elections, it's really low considering how many students we have in Red Clay. It's really important parents and teachers in the community to use their voices in these elections," said Yvonne Johnson, vice president of advocacy for the national Parent Teacher Association (PTA) and the Delaware PTA. "Even if you don't have children currently in school or you've never had kids in school, it's still important for your community to have strong public schools."
The candidates spoke in a virtual "Meet the Candidates" night on Zoom, hosted by the Delaware Avenue Community Association.
Candidates in Nominating District "B"
Lillian Oliver, Sarah Fulton, and current vice president of Red Clay School Board Martin Wilson are running in District "B." William Doolittle withdrew from the race, and Wilson was unable to join the virtual event.
Oliver is a middle school social studies and science teacher at Positive Change Academy in Wilmington's Hedgeville neighborhood. She also runs her own non-profit, Ascending Queen, which helps at-risk girls ages 13 to 18.
"I've helped over 30 girls get college scholarships. Last year, we did a college tour," she said.
Oliver said she's running to increase diversity on the school board.
"I am passionate, dedicated; I feel like there's a lack of diversity on the school board, and when you look at the school board, you need to be able to recognize somebody that looks like you from your community."
Sarah Fulton serves on the executive leadership team for her local civic association and is involved in a number of local community advocacy efforts in Wilmington. She now works for the nonprofit, Spur Impact.
"We are really focused on connecting young professionals with opportunities for both professional development growth as well as philanthropically here in Wilmington," she said.
She said her policy understanding and work in constituent services--working formerly as a legislative aide for State Rep. Kim Williams, who's vice chair of the education committee--gives her an advantage.
"Red Clay, being the biggest district in the state, has a responsibility to have a seat at the table on statewide discussions--everything from funding to redistricting...Red Clay should absolutely have a seat at the table and be at the forefront of conversations when it comes to what we can do at the state level to really improve public education."
Fulton, who noted she's not yet a parent, calls herself a "future consumer of Red Clay schools."
Red Clay recently dealt with the high-profile equity issue of school resource officers, ultimately voting to maintain the officers' contracts. A pair of meetings attracted hundreds.
"I think it's really important that we do everything we can to fight for those people to stay engaged, even when it's not particularly a hot-button issue...there's a lot of fiscal responsibilities, and smaller--but really critical--details that are going to make up the quality of our schools, and we need someone who's going to show up and do the work and really be committed for fighting for every last dollar, pushing the envelope...so we can make sure that any parent in Red Clay, while they might have other options to send their kids elsewhere, above all, they would want to send their kids to Red Clay schools first."
Candidates in Nominating District "G"
Current Red Clay School Board President Cathy Thompson and Grace Otley are running in District "G."
Cathy Thompson is seeking re-election to Red Clay after being on the board for the past decade. She's been president for the past two years and worked as an attorney for the DuPont Company. Her two children graduated from Red Clay schools. Her daughter now teachers at Warner Elementary in the district.
"I absolutely love Red Clay, and I have a proven commitment to Red Clay as well as unparalleled broad, wide, and deep experience working on behalf of them."
She's lived in Red Clay for more than 30 years and touted her involvement in a variety of roles, including mother and PTA member and president, and service on practically every committee, claiming her experience is "unparalleled" in this election.
"During my time on the board, I've worked hard and been intimately involved in virtually every aspect of the district, being a member of the community financial review committee, which oversees the finances of our over $308 million annual budget because our financial position matters greatly to me, as well as to all the people in Red Clay; the board policy committee because drafting and vetting policies that govern the district is a key function of being a school board member; the code of conduct committee because fair, equitable, and consistent treatment of all our students matters greatly; the drop-out prevention committee because every student needs to graduate from high school; the wellness committee because the health and welfare of the students and staff is paramount and leads to well-being, growth, and readiness to learn."
Over the next five years, Thompson wants to focus on student growth and achievement.
Grace Otley is a University of Delaware student and graduate of Charter School of Wilmington. She works as public information officer for the Office of Women's Advancement and Advocacy and was named Miss Delaware's Outstanding Teen in 2014.
If elected, Otley would be the first Asian American elected to the board as, well as the youngest person elected.
"It's really important to me how you interact with others and the impact you leave on them, and ultimately, my goal with running for school board is that...I want to bring a younger and more diverse voice to the school board...it's not very diverse as it stands both in age and in race," she said. "Our schools are consistently changing...and luckily, I was just in Red Clay, I graduated three years ago, I'm currently in college, so I'm extremely up-to-date in everything students are experiencing, their problems, not just both in curriculum, but also the political climate. School, while it may not be politics, it is directly related to the climate we're seeing."
She'll also fight for equity.
"Making sure that the money goes where the mouth is and we create equity...every student deserves a fair and equal education, and right now, they're not receiving that," she said. "Increasing communication between students and teachers, improving digital learning, implementing technology training, and increased availability of online and web-based resources...it's no doubt that we are struggling in a pandemic that no one expected, right? No one knew that we were going to be here, and no one knows how to go about it. There's a lot of 'ums' and 'ahs' about returning to schools and my biggest stress is that while we may not know because COVID changes everyday...we do need to know that everybody needs to be proficient in technology at this point...there's really no excuse."
After opening statements, candidates took questions from virtual attendees.
Systemic Racism and Healing
Thompson said, in Red Clay, they're working on creating an environment where everyone feels more comfortable talking about race and equity. She said a diversity officer aims to lead everyone through some of these difficult conversations.
"If their child is feeling like they can't have those conversations, I think there has to be a trusted individual in the school to whom your child can speak. I think we all have an ability, and an opportunity to speak about race because race is a part of all of our lives, and so I think we can all talk about it," Thompson said.
Otley said she, at times, felt uncomfortable as a student at Charter School of Wilmington.
"Sometimes, I felt uncomfortable. Even as a candidate, I felt uncomfortable talking to certain people who want to silence experience, who don't want to talk about race, and the thing that I intend on doing is exactly the opposite, I will talk, and talk about experiences and race, and I will listen because there's no other way really to defeat this issue unless people are being heard...and thank goodness for social media because students are speaking out, and we're hearing them, and it's a beautiful thing. Because at the end of the day, the worst thing is not to be called a racist or that you've done racist things, it's that you've experience racism, and we need to make sure that no student ever experiences that."
Fulton touted Red Clay Superintendent Dorrell Green's actions of offering town halls, implicit bias training, and engaging students over the summer, based on students speaking out on social media.
"Students are really speaking out about very real, very lived experiences, so I think it's important that superintendent Green sees this through, makes sure that it's culturally-competent, trauma-informed, that these conversations are not just checking a box--and I don't think that they are, I think that there are really good-faith efforts being put forward to really, truly engage in a dialogue, and I'm excited about that, I hope that they continue; I hope that this is not a one-time thing that we do as we're experiencing the headlines and kind of this moment that we're in, where there are more and more Black Lives Matter protests, and it's really front of mind for people, because the reality is that it's always front of mind for people of color."
Oliver said as a woman of color, she's uncomfortable, because you never know how people will take it.
"I [experienced] a lot of racism just running the campaign; it's a topic that's needed; we need to bring more people to the table," she said, "Racism is not just a black-on-black thing, it's everybody can be experiencing racism, so yes, it's needed. We need to stop sugarcoating things."
Candidates also talked about transportation issues as it relates to school choice, their 'grassroots' connection to the community, issues of equity as well as how they'd work to build consensus.
School Resource Officers (SROs)
Otley, who spoke out in the school resource officers debate during public comment at a recent Red Clay meeting said she'd rather see funding go towards wrap-around services that address mental health issues.
"We need more [in] each school, and we need to make sure they're properly trained, and in terms of SROS, I think a big thing is that while the resolution did not pass, we have heard many community members, many students who are not happy with the way they're being governed...so I think we need to listen. The biggest thing that we can do is not challenge and ask where data is that's supporting what they're saying, we need to listen and be allies because the black and brown communities are being affected, and the biggest thing that we need to provide is an environment where all students are comfortable."
Thompson voted against the resolution that aimed to get rid of SROs.
"We have never heard a complaint about an SRO; in fact, in every instance, we voted to increase the funding," said Thompson. "I did speak to every one of the secondary principals, which is where the SROs are, they all found them to be incredible helpful and necessary in the schools. I don't see it as an either/or issue, it's an both/and."
Thompson agrees every student should feel comfortable, welcome, and safe in schools.
"What I did...is put forth a motion to create a committee so we can study what SROs do, what the data shows, how people feel about them, what changes, if any, need to be made...but it will be an opportunity for every single member of the community to have a voice with a public forum wit ha group of very neutral people who can hear and talk about the issue," said Thomspon. "We need to figure out our way through this with the SROs. Safety is a number one priority, the PTA even puts that out in its literature and advocacy positions; safety is number one, and the approach to take is a collaborative one.
Fulton said it's disingenuous to say that someone doesn't support SROs doesn't support school safety.
"You can be someone who wants safe schools, and I think you can be someone who understands the data behind the way that students of color are disproportionately punished in our schools and understand that having an armed law enforcement officer in the building might hurt that," she said. "There have been Instagram accounts run primarily anonymously by students in public schools, private schools, charters up and down the state that have talked about issues of racism that oftentimes have been reported to educators and our administrators and have been neglected, so I think it's probably likely that there are more issues with SROs in the building than we give credit to."
She also advocated for more mental health resources and counselors in schools.
"It's really importation that we get more proactive, preventative resources into those buildings, and it doesn't seem like that's controversial at all. What that really comes down to is getting the funding for it."
Oliver works at an alternative school, which has no SROs.
"We're focusing on mental health, therapists, counselors. While SROs are great assets to schools, and when I was a student, and I had an SRO, and I had a good relationship with them, it doesn't mean that all SROs are good or bad...SROs don't need to be in schools; I think we can substitute them with other things. When I started this race, I was okay with SROs because I'm thinking, 'Okay, we can change the narrative, create a safe-haven, so we can all be in one school together,' but however, after listening to the community, I have to back the community, there were cries out about their experience with school resource officers."
Question: Should charter schools reconsider their preferences?
Oliver, who attended Cab Calloway, believes charters should reconsider their preferences.
"My experience getting into Cab Calloway could have been different to others' experiences. I think that when parents and children decide to choice, that it should be open for all kids to get in once they went through the audition process--I don't think that should be a process whether you make it or not, seeing as though you're a better dancer or a better pianist--I just think that everybody should be able to attend the school if they apply and did the application process."
Fulton thinks Red Clay's status as the only district that formerly charters two schools is strong, but equity must be considered.
"Yes, Red Clay should monitor the preferences, and that charters should be mindful that their preferences for entrance are not discriminatory in anyway," she said. "I think that it should be less based on aptitude, and we do have...a very high-performing charter school that prides itself on academic excellence, but at the same time we could be doing more to diversify that school's body...Charter schools by virtue of what they are, are laboratories for democracy. They're supposed to be for specialized populations to get an education that they otherwise would not receive at their feeder school and so, while that's a wonderful thing, we just need to make sure that those preferences aren't excluding anyone based on the color of their skin or their ability."
Thompson wants to see a change, being advocated for by Rep. Williams, that out-of-district siblings don't get a preference.
"That's something that really needs to change, otherwise, our charter schools at this point, I believe we could simplify, perhaps, or standardize the application process, but I think our charter schools are serving a very real need."
She called for more outreach by Charter School of Wilmington and Delaware Military Academy in Red Clay.
"There needs to be more outreach in terms of students from the city, or from Title I schools, and also students with disabilities," she said. "In terms of the equitableness [sic], they're not allowed to ask the race or disability of students that are applying, so it's very difficult to find out statistics as we try to find out like who's applying and what percentage of them are getting in, and is it fair."
Otley strongly supports charter as a graduate of one.
"I enjoyed my experience, and it made me the student I am today," she said. "Instead of thinking that we should take away from charter schools, I think we should look at how popular they are, and add the value that they serve our students, add them to all of the Red Clay schools, because right now, not all of the have that. I know that a lot of people do want to go to Cab and Carter, so we have to ask ourselves--why do they not want to go to the other ones?"
She said all schools need more choices.
"We could possibly add vo-tech classes; we could implement more Advanced Placement courses, opportunities for students, because right now that's the limiting factor of choice is that not all of the Red Clay schools have that great amount of choice."
Question: What is your position on keeping kids safe from gun violence and teaching 'Gun Sense?'
Thompson called keeping kids safe from gun violence--or any other threat--a top priority
"I think teaching them about gun safety is a good thing, although I'm not really a Second Amendment advocate myself. I fully believe in our Constitution, but guns are not a part of my life, so I don't know exactly how we would do that, but I want kids to be safe in schools, safe from guns, and safe in all sorts of ways--emotionally and physically."
Otley called technology, like cameras, a top way to keep children safe in schools.
"That's something funding needs to go towards: highly advanced technology so that we can make sure that we're very aware of who's coming in our schools," she said.
She added school shootings can be prevented by funding more mental health counselors.
"School shooters aren't usually strangers to the school; they're usually students who've gone through the school and have had poor experience because people--teachers, administrators students--have not valued them as a peer," Otley said.
Fulton said she's a supporter of 'common sense' gun control.
"A lot of the dialogue last week at the meeting was citing the need for school resource officers in the context of a school shooting--that is a very legitimate line of logic--and I understand why people feel that way, but I think there are also a number of things that we can do like passing an assault weapons ban, or passing all of the other host of 'common sense' gun control reforms that have been on the table down in Dover that really can save lives for students in our district."
Oliver said her position on keeping kids safe is education with a focus on conflict resolution and mental health help.
"Teaching kids conflict resolution and why controlling your emotions is important; we need to teach them love, compassion, and to have respect for all," she said. "In a lot of schools there is no more conflict resolution, no more mental health, no more peer mediation, we need to bring that back in school, and we need to bring the harsh reality to the table. Conversations need to be open across the table, and when schools, and incarceration, and gun violence, we need to listen first, collaborate, and then act. Kids have got a voice too."
How to vote on Tuesday
The Red Clay School Board election is Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Voters can vote in any Red Clay school that's serving as a polling place.
"Brandywine Springs has always been a very popular polling place, and it's not even a polling place this time," noted Johnson.
By Friday, anyone who hasn't yet received an absentee ballot is urged to visit a polling place in person.
"These individuals that sit on our school boards have a lot of responsibility...they make decisions about the kind of money that we spend, and if we're going to raise taxes...and it's really important that you understand who you're voting for," said Johnson. "Everybody should vote, it's your right to vote, and school board elections are just as important as voting in the presidential election. Never underestimate the power of a parent's voice."
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Click here to find a polling place.