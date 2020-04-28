A global pandemic couldn't stop Madeline from showing up on time. In fact, it probably helped.

"The pandemic really started getting serious while we were already at the hospital," said Laura Rice. "Basically, as it was all kind of transpiring, I was informed by my doctor that he wanted to induce me on my actual due date, which was odd, because normally they wait a week or so. But I feel like [the doctor] kind of saw what was transpiring with this pandemic and wanted us to get in as soon as possible, to get the process started--which I'm thankful for now, because if we had waited another week, St. Francis [Hospital] ended up limiting their visitors. We would have been affected in the sense that my husband might have had to leave and he was able to stay with me the entire time, which was great."

Rice, a state employee, and her husband Kyle Rice, a paramedic student who works at St. Francis, became first-time parents when Laura gave birth to Madeline on Friday, March 13, 2020, just as the novel coronavirus COVID-19 global pandemic really gained lasting momentum. While the birth itself was fairly uneventful other than the rushing to get Madeline born and home as quickly as possible, the only real issue so far has been showing her off to the world.

"The family unfortunately wasn't able to come and see us or the baby at that time, and that's usually a time when the family's really excited and wants to meet her, and they still do," she said. "Unfortunately, we've been quarantined since I'm on maternity leave and, you we still haven't really been able to formally introduce her...We've had some friends drop food off to us, and we would wave through the window. We've been doing a lot of FaceTime with family. That's been the main form of communication at this point. But yeah, we did have a few friends and family drop off food to us at the very beginning, that we just waved at through the door."

"We have a really big social circle, and I would say we've seen about 1% of that," said Kyle Rice. "We had a system that was going to be set up--I work full time I'm in school full time--and we had it set up to have friends come over and help Laura pretty consistently while I was going to be in school or in class or in clinicals...and that had to be eliminated because we didn't want this constant flow of people coming into the house. So that's really changed the dynamic of what our plans were going to be for the first few months. Pretty much put everything on its head. And with no family seeing the baby, that's been very difficult for a lot of us, emotionally. It's just a very difficult time."

While perhaps a bit biased with Kyle's connections to the organization, both of the Rices were extremely happy with how the hospital handled the pregnancy and birth during the unfolding pandemic.

"I think the actions they took were necessary," Laura said. "Of course, we would have wanted to have family visit and that sort of thing. But, again, being unsure of how this was going to transpire and knowing the risks, I think the precautions they took were absolutely necessary."

"They were doing fantastic," Kyle added. "Every hospital was doing pretty much the same thing around the same time because, obviously, they're coordinating with the state. The leaders of each hospital system are in direct contact with each other throughout this pandemic for more of a unified response, which is exceptional. But they were doing great. Even as an employee, I haven't felt in a single moment that we haven't had the appropriate equipment to do our job yet at all. It's been refreshing compared to our departments across the country that are having trouble."

Both Kyle and Laura work in positions that require them to adapt on-the-fly, and that's helped with the current situation, as they've introduced an infant to a home life on lockdown and handle a lot of the situation on their own.

"Both of our jobs require us to adjust to situations pretty rapidly, and I would say that probably helped us," Laura said. "I mean, when one solution doesn't work, we find another, and that's pretty much what we did here. Unfortunately, we haven't had family come [to come help,] but [Kyle's] actually been home more now that his classes have been online through this pandemic. So that actually helped a little as well. He was home for two weeks right as a pandemic was pretty much starting. So we took that time to get into a rhythm, which ended up working out."

But it's not all hurdles and obstacles. There are some bright spots even during the most difficult of times:

"it has allowed us to really focus on just being together, though," Kyle said. "There's no distractions of, 'Oh, we have to go visit these people tonight. We have to go see these people today. Oh man, we have four people coming over, we have to get the house ready for people to come visit.' Those stresses, they don't exist for us...We don't have to worry about doing the minutiae of things that are normally socially required to have a new baby. So it's been really stress-free in that respect. We do things on our own time, our own schedule. So that's been a silver lining."