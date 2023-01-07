Two Delawareans won $10,000, but everyone is still chasing a jackpot that will cross $1 billion after no one hit the Mega Millions combination Friday night.
No ticket sold had the winning 3-20-46-59-63, with Megaball of 13 that would have brought home the estimated annuity jackpot of $940 million Friday night.
As usual, there were consolation winners, with 5 tickets: 2 from New York, and 1 each from Florida, Maryland, and New Jersey each with $1 million for getting the five main numbers, but missing the unlucky No. 13 out of the 25 numbers in the second draw.
The four $10,000 prizes in Delaware came as they had four of the main numbers, plus the Megaball, which has a 1:931,001 chance of occurring.
Four more tickets are with $1,500 for getting four of the main numbers correct, and also paying the extra dollar for the Megaplier (3X in this case), which tripled the $500 payout 9 other Delaware tickets are worth.
The Mega Millions has not been hit since October 14, 2022, a run of 24 straight draws for the contest held every Tuesday and Friday.
The odds of hitting the jackpot are 1:302,575,350, with players needing to match all 5 of the selected balls out of the initial 70 in the first container, and then the one out of the second 25.
It slightly differs from Powerball, which uses 69 in the initial container, and then selects one Powerball out of 26, making its slightly easier odds of winning 1:292,201,338.
Six tickets sold in Delaware have won $1 million in Mega Millions going back to 2011, but a jackpot has never been claimed in the First State.