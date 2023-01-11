The Mega Millions jackpot will roll over to an estimated $1.35 billion after no one claimed the grand prize during Tuesday night's drawing.
The combination of 7-13-14-15-18 with Megaball of 9 was not found any any of the tickets sold for Tuesday's $1.1 billion contest, necessitating the increase for Friday.
It was not a good night for ticket holders in Delaware, as the largest prize won was $1,500, for three people who had four of the initial grouping of five correct, while spending the extra dollar to get the Megaplier of 3X added to the $500 prize.
17 ticketholders did win the $500, while 9 people had 3 plus the Megaball to earn $600.
The first five balls are selected out of a pool of 70, while one Megaball is selected out of a machine with 25 balls.
The odds of hitting the jackpot are 1:302,575,350.
The Mega Millions has not been hit since October 14, 2022, a run of 25 straight draws for the contest held every Tuesday and Friday.
Six tickets sold in Delaware have won $1 million in Mega Millions going back to 2011, but a jackpot has never been claimed in the First State.
The $1.35 billion jackpot could become Mega Millions' second-largest prize, with the record being $1.537 billion won by a South Carolina player in 2018.
A July 2022 drawing was worth $1.337 billion which was won by an Illinois-purchased ticket.