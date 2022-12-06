The Delaware State Fairgrounds will once again play host to a mega pet adoption event on Saturday and Sunday, December 10 and 11, 2022.
Brandywine Valley SPCA (BVSPCA) spokesperson Linda Torelli said it's the first time they've been able to have a single venue event in several years.
"It becomes a little more accessible to people who might not think of going to a shelter," said Torelli. "It also gives them a chance to really open their eyes to all of the many pets that are available."
It also shows the enormity of the issue.
"It is a little crushing to think there are this many animals in need of rehoming," said Torelli.
One thousand animals will be up for adoption, many arriving in Delaware this week from the South.
"So that flight on Wednesday is going to come from Louisiana, it's going to have about 120 pets on board," said Torelli, "and then on Friday we have a flight coming from Texas that will have about a hundred pets on board."
BVSPCA is partnering with Petco Love, BOBS from Skechers™ and eight other shelters from six states to find forever homes for the animals. Participating shelters include:
- Animal Adoption Center (New Jersey)
- Crossing Paths Animal Rescue (Alabama)
- Currituck County Animal Shelter (North Carolina)
- Harris County Pets (Texas)
- Humane Society of Marlboro County (South Carolina)
- LifeLine Animal Project (Georgia)
- Montgomery County Animal Shelter (Texas)
- South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter (New Jersey)
The adoption event is Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Adopters should bring a $35 adoption fee which covers spaying/neutering, current vaccinations and microchipping.