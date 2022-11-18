House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-CA is drawing tributes from her Delaware colleagues on Capitol Hill after announcing that she would not seek re-election to a Democratic leadership position.
Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester, D-Del. said "as a witness to Pelosi's "strength and deep faith through success and challenges... her journey from homemaker to House Speaker" inspired her own journey from a "widow to becoming Delaware's first Congresswoman.'"
Senator Chris Coons, D-Del. said under Pelosi's leadership, "the nation 'expanded health care to millions, recovered from economic crises and pandemics, passed monumental legislation to address the climate crisis and achieved countless other successes.'
Senator Tom Carper, D-Del. said Pelosi has led her caucus with "grace, tenacity and great reverence for our Constitution."
Sen. Carper's full statement:
“In 1983, a few months into my first term in Congress, I was participating in a hearing at the House Committee on Banking, Finance and Urban Affairs. Shortly after the hearing gaveled in, a newly elected congresswoman entered the hearing room and took her seat next to me. She turned to me, stretched out her arm, and introduced herself as Nancy Pelosi. From our first interaction nearly 40 years ago, I knew she was going places. And I feel privileged to say that from that day on we became not only great colleagues, but also great friends.
“To say Speaker Pelosi has broken glass ceilings would be an understatement. For 35 years, she has represented and served the people of San Francisco honorably. In 2007, she made history by being the first woman elected to serve as Speaker of the House. And, to this day, she is still the only woman to ever serve as Speaker. Without Nancy Pelosi, historic pieces of legislation that have transformed our nation, such as the Affordable Care Act, the American Rescue Plan, and the Inflation Reduction Act, would have never seen the light of day.
“For decades, Speaker Pelosi has led her caucus with grace, tenacity, and great reverence for our Constitution. Today, she passes the torch to the next generation of leaders with that same reverence and respect. As an American, I have immense gratitude for all that Speaker Pelosi has accomplished in service of our great nation. As a colleague, I continue to pray for her husband Paul and wish her and her family only the best from this day forward. Thank you for everything, Madam Speaker.”
***
Sen. Coons' full statement:
“Today, we heard Nancy Pelosi take to the floor of the House and celebrate the legacy of Congress. ‘In this room,’ she said, ‘our colleagues across history have abolished slavery, granted women the right to vote, established Social Security and Medicare, offered a hand to the weak, care to the sick, education to the young, and hope to the many.’ It is a centuries-long history, and she has authored one of its most important volumes.
“Speaker Pelosi’s announcement today brings to an end one of the most remarkable chapters in American politics. Under her leadership, our nation expanded health care to millions, recovered from economic crises and pandemics, passed monumental legislation to address the climate crisis, and achieved countless other successes. For your public service, for your leadership, for your commitment to our nation: Thank you, Madam Speaker.”
***
Rep. Blunt Rochester's full statement:
“Speaker Nancy Pelosi will leave leadership as the most consequential and accomplished Speaker in American history. Serving as the first woman to lead the People’s House, Speaker Pelosi secured and guided prolific Democratic majorities - spanning through four presidencies - producing some of the most transformational legislation in our history. She authored and helped shepherd through Congress legislation that afforded millions of Americans health insurance, helped us recover from a global pandemic, rebuilt America’s infrastructure, and made the most significant investment ever to combat the climate crisis.
“She was able to accomplish all of this because she always commanded the utmost respect from her caucus and her political opponents - leading with grit and grace. She presided over caucuses and Congresses that became increasingly representative of the remarkable beauty and diversity of America.
“On a personal note, I have been fortunate to witness her strength and deep faith through successes and challenges. Her journey from ‘homemaker to House Speaker’ inspired me on my own journey from a widow to Delaware’s first Congresswoman.
“In addition to her work for our country and the world, her devoted service to her constituents in San Francisco has never wavered. I’m thrilled that Speaker Pelosi will remain with us in Congress, not only to continue serving her constituents but to help guide and mentor the next generation of Democratic House leadership.
“Speaker Pelosi remarked that as a member of this institution, we’re stitched together with our colleagues that have preceded us in history. Those like Abraham Lincoln, Daniel Webster, Shirley Chisolm, and John Lewis. Speaker Pelosi will forever be among those names as a champion of our democracy. I’m proud to have served under her leadership.”